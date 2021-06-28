Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 1,312.1% in June

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 1,312.1% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMNNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78. Shimano has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.