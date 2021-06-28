Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 1,645.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SHECY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,850. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.05. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

