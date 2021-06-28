Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

SCVL stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.