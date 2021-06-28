Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 35.18 ($0.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.