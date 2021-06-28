Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 35.18 ($0.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

