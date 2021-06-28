Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Grows By 1,620.0%

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 1,620.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acacia Diversified stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,642. Acacia Diversified has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

