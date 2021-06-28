Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Drops By 93.2%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ALS stock remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28. ALS has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

