Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 538.5%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. 92,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,262. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.