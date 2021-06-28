Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 538.5%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 538.5% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. 92,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,262. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
