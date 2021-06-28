Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Decreases By 93.8%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:LND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. 15,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $367.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

