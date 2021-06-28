Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Decreases By 93.8%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:LND traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. 15,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $367.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 16.92%.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃcolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.