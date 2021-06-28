Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 94.8%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIFTY traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $27.32. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

