Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 95.6%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.