Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 95.6%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.