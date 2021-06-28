Short Interest in Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Decreases By 96.4%

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELLXF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. Elixinol Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021.

