Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Expands By 1,200.0%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWVCF shares. Raymond James lowered EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered EnWave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get EnWave alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 55,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,084. EnWave has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.