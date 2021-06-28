Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Expands By 575.0%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,801. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

