Short Interest in GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Rises By 1,500.0%

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Monday. GLG Life Tech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

