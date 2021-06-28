Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Expands By 900.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,328. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72.

