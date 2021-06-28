Short Interest in hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Drops By 97.6%

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPTO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.05. hopTo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 40.36%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

