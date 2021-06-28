Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Drops By 83.8%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immutep by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of IMMP stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,833. Immutep has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

