Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Expands By 516.7%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

INBP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,051. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

