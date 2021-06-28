Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Drops By 90.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.91% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ISEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

