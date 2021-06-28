Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Drops By 96.7%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IONKF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.12. 117,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,097. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionic Brands in a report on Thursday.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

