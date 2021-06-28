Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Drops By 98.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.97. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

