Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Increases By 1,366.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVDA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.