Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declines By 94.7%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

JSAIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

