Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Increases By 540.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JUGRF stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Monday. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

