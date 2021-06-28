Short Interest in Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Decreases By 93.5%

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lode-Star Mining stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Lode-Star Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Lode-Star Mining Company Profile

