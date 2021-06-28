Short Interest in Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Drops By 94.5%

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTUS stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,791. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

