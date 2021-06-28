Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Expands By 1,403.0%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 1,403.0% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,499,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MCOA remained flat at $$0.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,367,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,302,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Marijuana Company of America
