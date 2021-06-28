Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Drops By 98.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MRTMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,568. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maritime Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

