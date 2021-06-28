Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 95.3%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of MEIYF remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Monday. Mercialys has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

