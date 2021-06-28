Short Interest in Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Declines By 99.2%

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

