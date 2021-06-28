Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Drops By 94.2%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Petrogress stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. Petrogress has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

