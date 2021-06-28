Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Grows By 500.0%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

RMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,705. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

