Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Grows By 1,360.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,360.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $54.63. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.