Short Interest in The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Declines By 96.3%

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONTQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 35,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The Bon-Ton Stores has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

