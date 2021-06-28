Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Increases By 1,787.5%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 1,787.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 808,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. Trillion Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.