Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Increases By 1,787.5%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 1,787.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 808,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. Trillion Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

