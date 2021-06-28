Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Drops By 98.4%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TTBXF remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $2.90.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.