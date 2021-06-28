Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Declines By 98.9%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of QEBR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.19.
About Virtual Medical International
