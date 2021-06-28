Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Declines By 98.9%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QEBR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 119,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.19.

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

