Sierra Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.2% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,476,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

