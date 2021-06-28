Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.08% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $330.12 million and a P/E ratio of -38.78. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

