Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $573,412.80 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $54.25. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,633. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

