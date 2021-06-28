Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

