SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 4.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 7,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,289,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.