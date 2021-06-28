Smartlands Network Price Hits $5.42 on Top Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00015838 BTC on exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $30,708.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00655464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.