SnowSwap Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.34 or 0.00018431 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.03 million and $115,172.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00162760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.14 or 1.00052291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,091 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

