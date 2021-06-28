Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €32.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.50 ($26.47).

GLE opened at €25.40 ($29.88) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.07. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

