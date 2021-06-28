SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIGE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GIGE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

