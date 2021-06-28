Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWRY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $$11.04 during midday trading on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

