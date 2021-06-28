South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

