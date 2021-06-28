South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 282.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

AEO opened at $37.59 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

