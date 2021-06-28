S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of S&P Global worth $118,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 13,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.36 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $412.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

